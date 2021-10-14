ACE retrieves state land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has managed to retrieve 15-marla state land in Sargodha region.

The authorities said on Thursday that ACE Regional Director Khalid Masood was informed that one Muhammad Akram, son of Muhammad Rafique, a resident of tehsil Johrabad, had occupied 13-marla land of the Housing Department, which was valued at Rs 75 million, in collusion with the Revenue Department officials.

An ACE team, with the help of Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat, and the district administration, retrieved the land, according to the official sources.