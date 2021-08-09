ACE retrieves state land in sargodha

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) managed to retrieve three kanals and 13 marla land from land grabbers in Sargodha region

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) managed to retrieve three kanals and 13 marla land from land grabbers in Sargodha region.

The authorities said on Monday that ACE Regional Director Khalid Masood was informed that five persons---Syed Mukhtiyar Hussain, Ashiq Khan, Abdul Rehman, Muhammad islam and Mubashar Hussain Khan-- of Adda Balocha, tehsil Sahiwal had occupied, for the last 20 years, over three-kanal state land valued at Rs 30 million and had set up 36 shops in collusion with Revenue department personnel.

On the order of Regional director ACE, the circle officer of Anti-corruption Muhammad Akram and district administration retrieved the state land.