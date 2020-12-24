ACE retrieves state-land worth of Rs 35 mln

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday retrieved one kanal state-land from land grabbers in the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday retrieved one kanal state-land from land grabbers in the district.

The ACE sources said that an applicant Muhammad Ansar Malik,resident of Bhera stated in his application that Muhammad Arshad Baloch and his relatives had occupied one kanal commercial land of the revenue department worth Rs 35 million in collusion with revenue officials in tehsil Bhera and built there 22 shops.

On the direction of the regional director, Assitant Director (Investigation) ACE Taswar Abbas with the district administration retrieved the land and sealed the shops.Further investigation was underway.