ACE Retrieves State Land Worth Rs 5.5 Million

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has retrieved state land from grabbers in the Sargodha district.

According to spokesperson for ACE, here on Wednesday, complainant Amjad Raza and Amanullah, a resident of Chak no 142 NB, submitted an application with Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema, alleging that Gul Nawaz, Saleemullah and others of Chak no 142 NB, occupied state land worth at Rs 5.

5 million in collusion with revenue department personnel.

Assistant Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Tasawar Abbas Bosal, and district administration retrieved the state land from the land grabbers after completing an inquiry against the accused.

The Regional Director ACE Asma Ijaz Cheema said that such action would continue against land grabbers so that entire state land could be retrieved.

