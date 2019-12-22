UrduPoint.com
ACE Retrieves State Land Worth Rs.135 Million

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:30 PM

ACE retrieves state land worth Rs.135 million

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has retrieved 87 shops constructed on 3 Kanal state lands from mafia from Mianwali district.

The ACE authorities said on Sunday that the anti corruption authorities have come to know that 27 influential people of Mianwali had occupied the 27 shops and 60 Khokhas on 3 kanals of state land worth Rs 135 million on Mosa Khel road falling in District Council Mianwali in collusion with the officers and other staff revenue department inflicting huge loss to the government kitty.

On the direction of Regional Director Babar Rehman Wrriach, the Assistant Director Muhammad Khurran Anwar along with district administration conducted operation and retrieved the said land from the illegal occupation of land grabbers and started further investigation.

