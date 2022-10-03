UrduPoint.com

ACE Sargodha Open Court Today

Published October 03, 2022

ACE Sargodha open court today

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha Region will hold an open court (khuli kutchehry) on Tuesday, Oct 4.

According to a press release, issued by the ACE, in line with special directives of Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Nadeem Sarwar, the ACE would hold the open court on the first Tuesday of every month in Sargodha region to control corruption and provide justice. Regional Director Anti-Corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema will listen to the public complaints.

More Stories From Pakistan

