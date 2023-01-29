UrduPoint.com

ACE Sargodha Region Retrieves 4871.16 Kanal State Land In Year 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 29, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption establishment Sargodha region retrieved 4871.16 kanal state land worth Rs 1015.7 million from illegal occupants in the district.

Annual report issued here on Sunday by Regional Director Anti Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema said that ACE (Anti Corruption Establishment) Sargodha division also arrested 102 corrupt elements including 7 proclaimed offenders during the same period.

She said that ACE received 2192 complaints and took action on all the complaints.

The ACE also recovered cash of Rs 5.47 million from corrupt elements during 2022.

She said that 80 challans against corruption were sent to relevant courts for necessarylegal action.

