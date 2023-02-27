UrduPoint.com

ACE Sargodha Retrieves Shop Worth Rs 15m

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha retrieved a shop of the Auqaf Department from illegal occupants here on Monday.

A spokesman for the ACE said that Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema was informed that some allottees of the Auqaf Department shops had illegally rented out those shops to others, and they were not paying rent to the department.

The official ordered ACE Circle Officer Muhammad Akram to conduct an inquiry into the matter. When the inquiry officer declared the allottees guilty, an operation was conducted, in collaboration with the district administration, and a double shop worth Rs 15 million was retrieved from illegal occupants.

