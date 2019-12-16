ACE seals 4 petrol pumps over short measuring

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment has sealed 4 patrol pumps over short measuring in Bhakhar district.

ACE authorities said on Monday that during continued drive against defaulters, the regional director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach has received complaints on prime minister's "Report Corruption APPs" regarding the short measuring of petrol and over charging in Bhakhar district.

On the direction of Regional Director, the assistant director Muhammad Asghar Gujjar has conducted separate raids and sealed 4 petrol pumps over short measuring and over charging.