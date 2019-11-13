ACE seizes record of social security hospital to probe embezzlement

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Wednesday initiated an inquiry into misappropriation in an amount deducted from salaries of employees of social security hospital in respect of income tax.

ACE team, on a complaint filed by the Medical Superintendent, visited hospital and seized record of embezzlement of millions of rupees amount.

The MS of the hospital complained that ex cashier Muhammad Ali Soomro had misappropriated amount deducted from the salaries of employees in respect of income tax.

The ACE team, after receiving record, has formally initiated investigation of the matter.