Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:30 PM

ACE Sindh arrests 27 accused, files 1487 challans against corrupt elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as 84 FIRs were registered and 27 accused were arrested while a total of 1487 challans were filed against those reportedly involved in corruption.

This was stated in a report submitted to Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, said a statement on Sunday.

The report revealed that the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh has received a total of 400 complaints against the corrupt practices and elements till August 31, 2020.

As many as 28 applications were received in Karachi including 69 in West Zone, 49 in East Zone, 43 in Hyderabad Zone, 18 in Jamshoro Zone, 17 in Mirpur Khas Zone, 116 in Shaheed Benazirabad Zone, 3 in Sukkur Zone and 57 in Larkana Zone.

There were currently 504 open inquiries out of which 52 inquiries have been finalized. The number of absconders involved in corruption is 969.

The report further said that ACE Sindh took effective action against corruption and arrested influential accused as well.Among them were Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ejaz Ahmed Halepto and others who misappropriated government land, Assistant District education Officer Matiari Mohammad Siddique Shahani and others who made illegal appointments in the Education Department.

The report of ACE Sindh said that after receiving complaints of corruption, the offices of Local Government, Works and Services, Fisheries, Public Health Engineering, Health, Agriculture, Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training, Irrigation, KDA etc were raided and relevant records were seized.

According to the report, regular meetings of officers were being held under the chairmanship of Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh to work out a strategy to eradicate corruption from the province and review the performance of officers.

It has been decided to make the legal wing of the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh more active.

Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while expressing satisfaction over the report of ACE Sindh, expressed hope that they would further improve their performance and ensure eradication of corruption.

