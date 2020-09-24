ACE Sindh Conducts Raid At Civil Hospital, Seized Record
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:11 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh Nowshero Feroze led by Circle Officer ACE, Qazi Sharafuddin along with Second Magistrate, Haider Ali Bhayo conducted a raid at Civil Hospital and seized the relevant record.
The raid was carried out on the complaints that during the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 the funds for medicines and other items had been misappropriated, said a statement on Thursday.
Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Nowshero Feroze and other staff were also present on the occasion.