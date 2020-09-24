ACE Sindh conducts raid at Civil Hospital, seized record

(@FahadShabbir)

A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh Nowshero Feroze led by Circle Officer ACE, Qazi Sharafuddin along with Second Magistrate, Haider Ali Bhayo conducted a raid at Civil Hospital and seized the relevant record

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment, Sindh Nowshero Feroze led by Circle Officer ACE, Qazi Sharafuddin along with Second Magistrate, Haider Ali Bhayo conducted a raid at Civil Hospital and seized the relevant record.

The raid was carried out on the complaints that during the years 2018-19 and 2019-20 the funds for medicines and other items had been misappropriated, said a statement on Thursday.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Nowshero Feroze and other staff were also present on the occasion.