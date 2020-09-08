ACE Sindh intensifies operations against corrupt elements, practices

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sindh has intensified operations against corruption and arrested an absconder accused from Sukkur while in another operation the office record of XEN Provincial Buildings Division Hyderabad was seized.

According to details, a team of Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Hyderabad led by Assistant Director Anti-Corruption Nawaz Panhwar raided the office of XEN Provincial Buildings Division Hyderabad, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out on complaints of alleged corruption and irregularities in NITs with connivance of contractors in XEN office , however XEN was not present in the office on the occasion but Head Clerk Nasrullah handed over the relevant record to Anti-Corruption Establishment Hyderabad. Mashirnama has been registered and now the inquiry is in process.

An absconding accused Rashid Hussain Khoso was arrested during an operation led by the ACE Sukkur Circle Officer Maqsood Ahmed Soomro from Sukkur.

The accused was an assistant in the Livestock Department Sukkur and was wanted in a corruption case.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo in a statement issued here on Tuesday said that corruption at all levels would be discouraged and people should register complaints of corruption without fear.

Dharejo assured those who wanted to lodge complaints related to corruption that complaints of corruption would be dealt with thoroughly and those involved in corruption would be brought to their logical conclusion.