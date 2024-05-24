Open Menu

ACE Striving For Ending Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ACE striving for ending corruption

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Region Hafiz Muhammad Imran said on Friday the department would utilise all possible resources to curb corruption.

While talking to APP here, he said he had directed all officers for conducting open courts on every Saturday and Tuesday in their respective areas for taking action against the corrupt mafia. He said his doors for the public would remain open all the time.

