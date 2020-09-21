UrduPoint.com
ACE Submits Charge Sheet In Court In Rs.730 Million Corruption Scam Of Sindh University

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:22 PM

ACE submits charge sheet in court in Rs.730 million corruption scam of Sindh University

The Anti Corruption Establishment, Jamshoro district, has submitted the charge sheet in the Anti Corruption Court here Monday in the Rs730 million corruption scam of the Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment, Jamshoro district, has submitted the charge sheet in the Anti Corruption Court here Monday in the Rs730 million corruption scam of the Sindh University.

The court has declared 38 out of the total of 68 people implicated in the scam as absconders while 30 officers, staff and private persons including the Vice Chancellor of SU Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat have secured interim bail.

The Sindh government on September 14 replaced Dr Burfat with Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Pro VC Laar Campus in Badin district, as the acting VC.

They have been charged with violating rules and regulations in making appointments, embezzling funds through fake billing, violating Sindh Public Procurement and Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) rules, making illegal advance payments and under and over invoicing bills of fuel supplies.

More Stories From Pakistan

