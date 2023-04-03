UrduPoint.com

ACE Summons Yasmin Rashid In PIC Contracts Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 03, 2023 | 06:11 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has issued the summons to the PTI leader for his alleged involvement in corruption.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2023) The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned Yasmin Rashid, a leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party and former provincial health minister, to appear before them on April 4th.

The inquiry against Rashid was initiated by the anti-corruption team in relation to alleged corruption in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC).

In addition to Rashid, the executive director of PIC, MS, and others have also been summoned. The individuals in question have been accused of bribery and corruption related to parking, canteen, and cleaning contracts at the PIC.

According to sources, they have also been accused of purchasing stents and equipment used in bypass surgeries of the heart at excessive rates, which has resulted in a loss of more than Rs1 billion to the national exchequer by neglecting PPRA rules.

