ACE Takes Action Against Land Gabbers Across Province

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:40 PM

ACE takes action against land gabbers across province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :On the directions of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Muhammad Gohar Nafees, vigorous actions are being undertaken against land grabbers across the province.

According to an ACE spokesperson, all Regional Directors ACE have been issued directions to compile data of all current housing societies and other government lands so that illegal occupants of state lands could be identified in this regard.

On receiving source report ACE Rawalpindi has formally initiated an inquiry regarding land transfer deed being done between Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Top City Housing Society.

It surfaced during initial inquiry that large scale irregularities occurred between RDA and Top City Housing Society in transfer deeds and loss of national exchequer amounting of billions of rupees has been caused with their mutual connivance.

The RDA granted state land to housing society illegally and without permission which amounted to billions of rupees. The RDA granted 703 kanal expensive land to housing society and received 280 kanal land in return. The land being given to RDA by housing society amounts to very low cost.

Similarly, during initial investigation it has been noticed that no permission has been obtained from any competent authority regarding making transfer deed with the housing society.

Regional Director ACE Rawalpindi Arif Rahim has appointed Zahid Mahmood Circle Officer Rawalpindi as inquiry officer in order to thoroughly investigate the said matter.

