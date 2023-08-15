Open Menu

ACE Takes Notice For Charging Extra Parking Fee At Trust Plaza

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2023

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment took notice for charging extra parking fee at Trust Plaza motorcycle stand here on Monday.

According to official sources, Regional Director Anti-corruption Abdul Razzaq Dogar came to know that motorcycle parking stand contractor Khawaja Shujat was charging extra Rs 20 to 30 fee from citizens for parking while Rs 10 was fixed for parking a bike at the stand.

To which, ACE Assistant Director Tasawar Bosal summoned the contractor and directed the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) to issue the warning notice to the said contractor for charging extra parking fee.

The SDA authorities issued a warning notice to the Trust Plaza motorcycleparking stand contractor Khawaja Shujat.

