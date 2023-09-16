Open Menu

ACE Takes Pervez Elahi Into Custody In Lahore Master Plan Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 16, 2023 | 04:06 PM

ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore master plan case

The ACE officials say he will be transferred to the ACE headquarters in Lahore later in the day, citing four corruption cases against him.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 16th, 2023) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab apprehended Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a day after an anti-terrorism court had granted him bail in the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) attack case.

Elahi was taken to the judicial complex for a temporary remand. The officials said that he would be transferred to the ACE headquarters in Lahore later in the day, citing four corruption cases against him.

Previously, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad had granted Elahi bail in the judicial complex attack case, with ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain accepting bail against a Rs20,000 surety bond.

However, Elahi's bail bond was not deposited and he was arrested again by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) cell at Adiala jail.

This arrest came shortly after Elahi's release from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody on September 1, despite explicit orders from the Lahore High Court (LHC) that day, instructing authorities not to arrest him.

Similar orders had been issued by the high court on July 13, 2023, and Elahi has faced multiple arrests since the May 9 riots.

Sources indicated that Elahi is currently under a one-day transitory remand, authorized by duty judge Shahrukh Arjumand after his recent arrest.

The court has further instructed that the PTI president be presented before the relevant court by tomorrow (Sunday).

Speaking to the media, Parvez Elahi's counsel, Sardar Abdul Razzaq, emphasized that no corruption case has been registered against his client in Punjab. He also noted that Elahi's bail amount remained unpaid, and he was re-arrested in another case, marking his 12tharrest.

