ACE team arrests Assistant Engineer, his son from TM Khan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested an Assistant Engineer of Sindh Buildings Department and his son from Tando Muhammad Khan district on Wednesday in a trap case.

The ACE's Sub Inspector Faisal Baloch informed that the ACE received a complaint from a contractor of the Buildings Department Malik Niaz that the official was forcing him for bribe.

Baloch told that the contractor was asked to pay bribe to AEN Aijaz Khowaja'a son Zeeshan Khowaja at a shop adjacent to a branch of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Baloch claimed that Zeeshan was caught red handed receiving bribe on behalf of his father who was also later arrested from his office.

Baloch told that an FIR has also been lodged against Khowaja and his son.