UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE Team Arrests Assistant Engineer, His Son From TM Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

ACE team arrests Assistant Engineer, his son from TM Khan

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested an Assistant Engineer of Sindh Buildings Department and his son from Tando Muhammad Khan district on Wednesday in a trap case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested an Assistant Engineer of Sindh Buildings Department and his son from Tando Muhammad Khan district on Wednesday in a trap case.

The ACE's Sub Inspector Faisal Baloch informed that the ACE received a complaint from a contractor of the Buildings Department Malik Niaz that the official was forcing him for bribe.

Baloch told that the contractor was asked to pay bribe to AEN Aijaz Khowaja'a son Zeeshan Khowaja at a shop adjacent to a branch of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

Baloch claimed that Zeeshan was caught red handed receiving bribe on behalf of his father who was also later arrested from his office.

Baloch told that an FIR has also been lodged against Khowaja and his son.

Related Topics

Sindh Corruption Tando Muhammad Khan FIR From

Recent Stories

WHO, Punjab Healthcare Commission to join hands fo ..

27 seconds ago

Training Workshop on "Strategic Communication and ..

31 seconds ago

SPSC announces result of written test for the post ..

32 seconds ago

British Grand Prix to remain at Silverstone till 2 ..

35 seconds ago

Medvedev on Gas Transit Through Ukraine: There Are ..

8 minutes ago

EU Moves to Adopt $360Bln Budget for 2020 - Press ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.