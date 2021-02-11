UrduPoint.com
ACE Team Formed For Inquiry Into Over Rs 50 Mln Embezzlement

Thu 11th February 2021

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Taking notice of over Rs 50 million alleged embezzlement in vehicles' registration in E&T deptt, , DG Anti Corruption Establishment(ACE) Gohar Nafees constituted two members inquiry team.

ACE sources said on Thursday that the team would consist of Deputy Director Investigation, Muhammad Amir and Assistan Director, Rashid Taheem.

Misappropriation of Rs over 50 mln was unearthed in Registration of vehicles in Excise and Taxation deptt, the sources said and added that the team would furnish its report to DG within two weeks.

They quoted Nafees as saying that action should be initiated against those who inflicted loss of millions of rupees to nation kitty.

More Stories From Pakistan

