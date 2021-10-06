UrduPoint.com

ACE Team Raids SBCA Office, Seizes 3 Year's Record

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment here Tuesday raided office of the Sindh Building Control Authority and seized 3 year's record.

On complaints of illegal permissions given by SBCA, Anti Corruption team arrived at Authority's office and sought record of the permission of high rise buildings in city, Latifabad and other areas of Hyderabad.

The officials of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) used delaying tactics in providing record but ACE team succeeded in taking required record into custody.

ACE team after seizing record left the office for further investigation over the complaints registered by the citizens.

The sources said there were several complaints against SBCA officials about illegal permission for construction of high rise buildings in Hyderabad.

ACE officials said record would be exmined thoroughly and action would be taken against responsible persons.

