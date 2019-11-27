ACE team takes record of illegal appointments at SCARP Khairpur into custody

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team on Wednesday conducted a raid at the office of Director, Salinity Control and Reclamation Transition Pilot Project (SCARP), Irrigation Department, Khairpur and took the record regarding 14 illegal appointments made in year 2013-14 into custody.

The interrogations revealed that the 14 appointments were made with the fake signatures of XEN and the appointed people were deployed in Khairpur, said a handout.

The investigations further revealed the involvement of retired Auditor Mushtaq Solangi, SCARP officers, Auditor Treasury Office and others in issuance of salaries illegally. The ACE team also took service books of two employees into custody.

The letters had been issued to officers of other divisions to further expand the scope of the investigation and to reach those who were involved in illegal appointments.