ACE to hold open courts across Punjab tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Nadeem Sarwar along with Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Anti -Corruption Brigadier (R) Musadaq Abbasi will hold open court at DG Anti-Corruption office tomorrow.

According to spokesperson for ACE office here on Monday, instructions have been issued to all the Regional Directors to hold Open Courts tomorrow in their offices and listen to public complaints directly.

DG Nadeem Sarwar invited people to visit these open courts and submit their complaints against corruption and corrupt elements.

He further said that the purpose of these open courts is to strengthen the process of self-accountability within the department. He said that on the first Tuesday of every month, these open courts would be held in all ACE offices across Punjab and orders would be issued on the spot after hearing the problems of people.