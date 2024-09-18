ACE To Probe Theft Of 29,000 Vials Of Insulin
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) In a shocking incident, as many as 29,000 insulin vials worth Rs 20 million were allegedly stolen from the Health Department's warehouse in Multan and it left thousands of citizens in urgent need of the life-saving drug without access.
The case was initially registered with Shah Shams Police Station, where Multan Police quickly launched an investigation. As part of the operation, three officials of Health Department were handed over to the Anti-Corruption Department for further inquiry.
The source informed that Chief Police Officer (CPO) Multan referred the inquiry to Director Anti-Corruption for thorough investigation.
The theft has triggered public concern, especially as the stolen insulin vials were meant to be distributed to diabetic patients across the region.
With a large number of citizens depending on these crucial supplies, their health remains at risk as authorities work to resolve the situation.
Just days before the theft, the Punjab Health Department had suspended two key officials.
The missing insulin has caused a severe shortfall, leaving countless citizens without vital medication. Authorities were under pressure to recover the stolen vials and bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly to restore public confidence and ensure the health needs of those affected are met.
This developing situation continues to highlight the need for tighter security measures in the handling of essential medical supplies, especially in regions where such incidents can directly impact the well-being of thousands, the sources stated.
Mrk-atf
1207 hrs
