ACE working for to eradicate corruption: Asma Ejaz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director, Asma Ejaz Cheema Friday said that the ACE department was striving hard to eradicate corruption in the society.

During his visit to Media Club here, she said 1,300 actions were taken by the department so far and successfully retrieved land worth billions of rupees from the grabbers.

Asma Ejaz said that 80 cases had been registered so far against land mafia and 70 proclaimed offenders were arrested in this regard. She said that ACE offices doors would remain open for 24 hours to facilitate the citizens.

Media Club officials including Amjad Parwez, Afzal Hanif, Rana Sajjid Iqbal, Zahoor Shahid and other senior journalists of Sargodha were also present on the occasion.