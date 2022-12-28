ACE working hard to eradicate corruption: Asma Ejaz

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director, Asma Ejaz Cheema Wednesday said that the ACE department was striving hard to eradicate corruption from the society.

During her visit to Sargodha Chamber of Commerce here, she said that around 1,300 actions were taken by the department so far and successfully retrieved land worth billions of rupees from the grabbers.

Asma Ejaz said that as many as 120 cases had been registered so far against land mafia and 70 proclaimed offenders were arrested in this regard. She said that the ACE offices doors would remain open for 24 hours to facilitate the citizens.