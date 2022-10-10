UrduPoint.com

ACE's Plea Seeking Contempt Of Court Against Rana Sanaullah Rejected

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:25 PM

The court has directed the officials concerned to keep continue the efforts for the minister's arrest and present him before the court.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2022) A court on Monday turned down the plea of Anti-Corruption Establishment seeking contempt of court action against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, for not appearing in an inquiry.

During the hearing, the ACE court directed the officials concerned to keep continue the efforts for the minister's arrest and present him before the court.

Musaddiq Abbasi, the advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on anti-corruption, said that Rana Sanaullah was found guilty in the corruption case against him.

Talking to the reporters, Abbasi said that the interior minister was accused of taking bribes in the form of plots and he was summoned by ACE in October.

The advisor said that Sanaullah did not show up despite being summoned, which is why his team has the “right to arrest the criminal in any position”.

The advisor stressed that the crime should be considered, no matter who commits it.

“This is not a political case, Sanaullah's crime has been proven,” Abbasi remarked, adding that the PML-N minister registered the plots in the case for Rs900,000.

“The housing society was inaugurated in 2017, while it received permission in 2018. Sanaullah was given two plots in the society as a bribe,” Abbasi revealed, pointing out that the FIR against the interior minister was registered in 2019 while he submitted his letter of acknowledgement in 2022.

He said, “The letter of acknowledgement stated that what was written in 2018’s registry was incorrect. Rana Sanaullah wrote his property has been frozen by the Anti-Narcotics Force,”.

He revealed that the interior minister mentioned plans of construction on the property.

