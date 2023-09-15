Achackzai condemns attack on security force in Wali Tangi

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai strongly condemned the attack on the security forces at Wali Tangi area of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai strongly condemned the attack on the security forces at Wali Tangi area of Balochistan on Friday.

He said that three terrorists were killed by the timely action of the security forces adding that security forces have made eternal sacrifices to maintain peace in the province.

He said that anti-peace elements involved in the terrorism incidents would be brought to justice.

The morale of the security forces is high and the people are standing with their brave sons to eradicate nefarious designs of anti-peace elements from the province.

No one will be allowed to destabilize the peaceful environment of Balochistan, he said.