Achakzai Congratulates Nation, Winning Candidates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 12:40 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Jan Achakzai, Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan, extended his congratulations to the nation and winning candidates in the Feb 8 elections.

He also applauded the grace and sportsmanship exhibited by losing candidates who have accepted the results. “We commend the losing candidates who have accepted the mandate of the people of Balochistan,” Minister Achakzai stated.

He said that their acceptance paves the way for a peaceful transition of power, which is vital for the stability and progress of our province.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the role of the Armed Forces in ensuring a peaceful and secure environment during the elections.

He commended the leadership of Army Chief General Asim Munir and the dedication of all security personnel, including the army jawans in Balochistan.

“Thanks to their tireless efforts, no untoward incidents occurred during the polls,” he emphasized.

“This allowed millions of voters to exercise their right to vote freely and confidently”, he said.

He extended his congratulations to the security forces for their success in eliminating the mastermind behind the Pishin and Qilla Saifullah bombings. It was a great achievement in defeating the forces of evil.

He specifically highlighted the contributions of the FC North and FC South’s leadership and their jawans, who played a crucial role in securing the polling environment and allowing for a smooth electoral process.

“We are profoundly grateful to the security forces for their sacrifices and commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” concluded Minister Achakzai. “Their dedication is instrumental in promoting peace and stability in Balochistan”, he said.

