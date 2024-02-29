Achakzai elected as Balochistan Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Thursday elected unopposed as Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, a private news channel reported.

It should be noted that 57 newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly took oath yesterday. The full strength of the assembly members is 65.