Achakzai Elected As Balochistan Assembly Speaker
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's PML-N) Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai on Thursday elected unopposed as Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, a private news channel reported.
It should be noted that 57 newly-elected members of the Balochistan Assembly took oath yesterday. The full strength of the assembly members is 65.
