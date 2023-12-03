Open Menu

Achakzai Emphasizes Vital Role Of Persons With Disabilities On Int'l Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2023 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information and Public Relations Balochistan, Jan Achakzai, delivered a compelling address underscoring the significance and pivotal role of persons with disabilities on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

In his statement, Minister Jan Achakzai acknowledged the invaluable contributions of individuals with disabilities to society, emphasizing the need for inclusive policies and societal support to ensure their active participation in various spheres of life. He highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating the abilities and accomplishments of persons with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive and accessible environment for everyone.

The minister further emphasized the government's commitment to promoting equal opportunities and addressing challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

He outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at creating a more inclusive society, including accessibility measures, awareness campaigns, and partnerships with relevant stakeholders.

Minister Jan Achakzai urged the community to join hands in building a society that embraces diversity and empowers persons with disabilities to thrive. He called for collective efforts to break down barriers and eliminate stigma, fostering an environment where everyone, regardless of ability, can contribute meaningfully to the community.

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform to raise awareness about the rights and challenges faced by individuals with disabilities worldwide. Minister Jan Achakzai's address serves as a powerful call to action, urging society to unite in creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for persons with disabilities.

