Achakzai hails Germen counselor’s good will gestures

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Balochistan's Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakza warmly welcomed the German Counselor to Balochistan and expressed gratitude for their unwavering support and solidarity with the people of Balochistan following the tragic Mastung incident.

He emphasized the significance of Germany's Embassy and Consulate in standing alongside our brave men and women in uniform, who selflessly sacrifice their lives to protect our nation from the clutches of terrorism.

Achakzai further asserted that Balochistan was committed to spearheading all endeavours aimed at strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to Germany on the occasion of National Unity Day, highlighting the shared values of human rights, democracy, and freedom that bind our nations together.

In a gesture of appreciation, Achakzai presented a shield on behalf of CM Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Domki, as a token of gratitude for Germany's unwavering support.

