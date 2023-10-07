Achakzai rejects Afghan Embassy’s complaints

Caretaker Information Minister of Balochsitan, Jan Achakzai, vehemently denied the allegations made by the Taliban Islamic Emirate's Embassy and Consulate regarding the mistreatment of Afghan illegal immigrant

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Information Minister of Balochsitan, Jan Achakzai, vehemently denied the allegations made by the Taliban Islamic Emirate's Embassy and Consulate regarding the mistreatment of Afghan illegal immigrants.

Achakzai in a message issued on Saturday clarified that the police have not engaged in any form of harassment towards Afghan illegal immigrants. However, he assured that any complaint received will be thoroughly investigated.

Furthermore, Achakzai emphasized that Pakistan abides by both international and domestic laws, ensuring that every action taken is in accordance with international conventions, as is the Balochistan government.

