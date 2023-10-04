Open Menu

Achakzai To Address Seminar “Valuable Resources Of Balochistan"

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Achakzai to address seminar “Valuable resources of Balochistan"

Balochistan International Think Tank (BITT) and Friends of Universe Society Pakistan will hold a seminar titled “Valuable resources of Balochistan and solution to its economic problems” at Quetta Press Club on October 8, said Owais Jadoon Chairman of BITT on Wednesday

People from various walks of life will also be awarded for the best performances in their respective fields.

Chairman of the PashtunKhwa Milli Awami Party, (PKMAP) Mehmood Khan Achakzai will grace the occasion as chief guest while people from all walks of life will participate in the ceremony.

The BITT chairman noted that heads of different political parties of Balochistan will also present their views on the solution of the economic problems of Balochistan.

