Achakzai urges political unity to overcome national crisis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai Monday urged all political groups to collaborate in addressing the numerous challenges facing the nation and guiding it through the crisis.

Speaking in National Assembly on point of order, he said that Parliament should have more power and be the main center of authority.

He also highlighted that the country's constitution brought the people together nationwide and its sanctity must be ensured.