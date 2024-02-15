Achakzai Urges Public Reject Calls For Disruption From Losing Candidates
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 10:40 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Balochistan Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Thursday urged the public to reject calls of agitation by the unsuccessful candidates and parties of elections, instead, he encouraged citizens to keep their role in efforts to promote national development and prosperity.
Minister Achakzai emphasized that creating chaos and blocking roads is not a solutions to existing problems. He characterized such actions as attempts by "rejected individuals" to mask their disappointment with the electoral outcome.
He advised those with genuine concerns to seek legal recourse rather than resorting to disruptive protests.
Furthermore, the Minister appealed to individuals blocking roads to consider the impact on ordinary citizens. He urged them to demonstrate peacefully on the side of the road, allowing for unimpeded traffic flow, if their intentions are truly focused on public well-being.
While acknowledging the democratic right to peaceful protest, he warned that obstructing roads and disregarding the law would not be tolerated for long. Such actions, he stated, undermine law and order and disrupt normal life for all.
