Open Menu

Achakzai Urges Sardar Akhtar Mengal To Postpone Any Public Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Achakzai urges Sardar Akhtar Mengal to postpone any public meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai has stated that Balochistan National Party-M (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Mengal is involved in a land dispute with his opponents in Wadh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the government has made several attempts to mediate between the two parties, but Akhtar Mengal has failed to send his representatives to two of the meetings.

Furthermore, the imposition of Section 144 in Quetta, as ordered by the Balochistan High Court, prohibits any public gatherings in Quetta, he said and added that the government is determined to prevent any blockage of major highways as well.

Jan Achakzai appealed to Sardar Akhtar Mengal to postpone any public meeting in Quetta and assist the government in enforcing the court's orders.

He emphasized that failure to respect the authority of the state will result in legal consequences.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Information Minister Akhtar Mengal Sunday Government Court

Recent Stories

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in D ..

2nd Digital Publishing Forum begins Wednesday in Dubai

4 minutes ago
 19th International Education Show concludes record ..

19th International Education Show concludes recording 25,000+ visitors

4 minutes ago
 DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi ..

DP World signs 30-year concession to operate multi-purpose Dar Es Salaam Port in ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discu ..

UAE President and Singaporean Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singa ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets Prime Minister of Singapore, explores strengthening b ..

1 hour ago
 HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

HBMSU, Knowledge E forge strategic partnership

2 hours ago
EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

4 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

5 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

6 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan