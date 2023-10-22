Achakzai urges Sardar Akhtar Mengal to postpone any public meeting

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai has stated that Balochistan National Party-M (BNP-M) Chief Akhtar Mengal is involved in a land dispute with his opponents in Wadh.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that the government has made several attempts to mediate between the two parties, but Akhtar Mengal has failed to send his representatives to two of the meetings.

Furthermore, the imposition of Section 144 in Quetta, as ordered by the Balochistan High Court, prohibits any public gatherings in Quetta, he said and added that the government is determined to prevent any blockage of major highways as well.

Jan Achakzai appealed to Sardar Akhtar Mengal to postpone any public meeting in Quetta and assist the government in enforcing the court's orders.

He emphasized that failure to respect the authority of the state will result in legal consequences.