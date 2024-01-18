Open Menu

Achakzai Visits SSP Traffic Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Achakzai visits SSP traffic office

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Balochistan Jan Achakzai visited the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic here on Thursday.

SSP Traffic Behram Mandokhel welcomed the Provincial Minister on his arrival at his office and gave a detailed briefing about the department.

The Provincial Information Minister praised the effective role of the police officers while appreciating the traffic control mechanism on the highways and the dense population of Quetta city.

He said that in any densely populated area, there is a lot of effort behind the continuity of the communication system, thanks to which the traffic continues to flow continuously.

Apart from this, the Minister said, it is very important for the citizens to follow the traffic rules so that the common citizens are not inconvenienced.

“Quetta city faces traffic problems due to dense population,” he said, adding that these problems can be solved by the construction of new highways and expansion of old highways.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Information Minister Traffic From

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

3 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

5 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

6 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

7 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

10 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

12 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

21 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

21 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan