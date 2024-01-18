Achakzai visits SSP traffic office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Balochistan Jan Achakzai visited the office of Senior Superintendent of Police Traffic here on Thursday.

SSP Traffic Behram Mandokhel welcomed the Provincial Minister on his arrival at his office and gave a detailed briefing about the department.

The Provincial Information Minister praised the effective role of the police officers while appreciating the traffic control mechanism on the highways and the dense population of Quetta city.

He said that in any densely populated area, there is a lot of effort behind the continuity of the communication system, thanks to which the traffic continues to flow continuously.

Apart from this, the Minister said, it is very important for the citizens to follow the traffic rules so that the common citizens are not inconvenienced.

“Quetta city faces traffic problems due to dense population,” he said, adding that these problems can be solved by the construction of new highways and expansion of old highways.

APP/ask.