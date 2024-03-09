Open Menu

Achazai Secures 91, Zardari 17 For Presidential Election In KP Assembly

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Achazai secures 91, Zardari 17 for presidential election in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mehmood Khan Achakzai of Sunni Itehad Council secured 91 votes while Asif Ali Zardari of Federal coalition government got 17 votes on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for President of Pakistan post.

According to formula results announced by Presiding Officer, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai got 40.80 votes while Asif Ali Zardari secured 7.62 votes and one vote has been rejected.

Polling was started at 10am and was continued till 4pm without any break under the supervision of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

Minister Arshad Ayub had polled first vote to begin electoral process. 109 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were participated in the presidential election.

Nine members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam did not participate in voting after announcing boycott of the elections. There was one-on-one contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Itehad Council.

Parliamentary Leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi was the polling agent of Asif Ali Zardari, while Minister Mina Khan was the polling agent of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People's Party, PTIP and ANP has polled vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari. More than 350 security personnel were deployed for holding peaceful election.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Awami National Party Vote Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Muslim Post Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

44 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

54 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 hour ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 hour ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

19 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan