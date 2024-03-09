Achazai secures 91, Zardari 17 for presidential election in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Mehmood Khan Achakzai of Sunni Itehad Council secured 91 votes while Asif Ali Zardari of Federal coalition government got 17 votes on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for President of Pakistan post.

According to formula results announced by Presiding Officer, Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mehmood Khan Achakzai got 40.80 votes while Asif Ali Zardari secured 7.62 votes and one vote has been rejected.

Polling was started at 10am and was continued till 4pm without any break under the supervision of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Muhammad Ibrahim Khan.

Minister Arshad Ayub had polled first vote to begin electoral process. 109 members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly were participated in the presidential election.

Nine members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam did not participate in voting after announcing boycott of the elections. There was one-on-one contest between Asif Ali Zardari, the candidate of the federal coalition government, and Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Sunni Itehad Council.

Parliamentary Leader of PPP Ahmad Karim Kundi was the polling agent of Asif Ali Zardari, while Minister Mina Khan was the polling agent of Mehmood Khan Achakzai.

The members of Pakistan Muslim League-N, People's Party, PTIP and ANP has polled vote in favor of Asif Ali Zardari. More than 350 security personnel were deployed for holding peaceful election.