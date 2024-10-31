Achieve target of wheat sowing on 1.82m acres: Multan commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Commissioner Multan Maryam Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review progress on the ongoing wheat sowing campaign and directed all the deputy commissioners to personally monitor the activity and make all out efforts to meet wheat sowing target of 1.82 million acres in Multan division.

Addressing the officials, commissioner said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has facilitated farming community with the ‘Kissan Cards’ for their financial strengthening to ensure they do not face any problem in buying agriculture implements like seed, fertilizers. They can buy it against their ‘Kissan Cards’ from any of the notified dealers, she added. She was informed that wheat sowing has been completed on 2378 acres area and exactly 41570 farmers have so far been issued ‘Kissan Cards’.

Commissioner also discussed price checking campaign, dengue control and cleanliness drive in Multan division. She said that magistrates should be seen to be performing duty in the markets so that no shopkeeper could fleece the people through artificial price hike.

She was informed that 177 price control magistrates imposed over Rs 1 million fine on profiteers while 45 others were arrested in a single day.

No dengue case was reported in Multan division during last 24 hours while 284 union councils have witnessed successful cleanliness operations showing ‘Zero-Waste’ result, officials said in the briefing.