Achieving Economic Stability Amid Increasing Poverty An Illusion

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 03:05 PM

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Friday said achieving economic stability amid increasing poverty in the country is a delusion of policymakers

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th October, 2019) The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Friday said achieving economic stability amid increasing poverty in the country is a delusion of policymakers.Reduced buying power of the masses due to increasing poverty is resulting in economic problems which are against the interests of country and people, it said.

Tax measures and increased cost of energy has swept the buying power of masses, therefore, the majority has stopped buying anything except necessities which has clipped demand, said Dr.

Murtaza Mughal, President PEW.He said that reduced demand has brought down the production of factories resulting in layoffs which have thrown millions in unemployment.Dr Murtaza Mughal said that Pakistani industry relies on the local market is exports of 300 billion Dollar economy is just 19 billion Dollars.

