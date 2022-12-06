UrduPoint.com

Achieving SDGs Pivotal For Regional Progress, Development: Convener Romina

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Achieving SDGs pivotal for regional progress, development: Convener Romina

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said both Sri Lanka and Pakistan shared the same challenges like climate-induced emergencies, poverty and other socioeconomic issues.

Expressing the views in a meeting with the Sri Lankan delegation led by its State Minister for Finance Priyanatha here at the Parliament House, she said achieving SDGs was a win-win situation for both countries.

The Sri Lankan state minister expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan who had been facing the devastating impacts of recent floods in the country.

He said mutual cooperation and a unanimous approach essential to transform regional socioeconomic challenges into opportunities.

Convener SDGs Romina also sought the cooperation of Sri Lanka for the students' exchange program and enhancing business-to-business contacts between both countries.

She also pointed out that the health sector in Pakistan could learn a lot from the success stories of the Sri Lankan health sector, especially in the area of training the world's best midwives.

The meeting was attended by member of the National Assembly Zahra Wadood and Senior officers of the Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs. Later on, the Sri Lankan delegation also visited National Assembly Hall.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly World Exchange Sri Lanka Parliament Same From Best

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

1 hour ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

2 hours ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

2 hours ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

3 hours ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.