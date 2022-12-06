Achieving SDGs pivotal for regional progress, development: Convener Romina

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Convener of National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Romina Khurshid Alam on Tuesday said both Sri Lanka and Pakistan shared the same challenges like climate-induced emergencies, poverty and other socioeconomic issues.

Expressing the views in a meeting with the Sri Lankan delegation led by its State Minister for Finance Priyanatha here at the Parliament House, she said achieving SDGs was a win-win situation for both countries.

The Sri Lankan state minister expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan who had been facing the devastating impacts of recent floods in the country.

He said mutual cooperation and a unanimous approach essential to transform regional socioeconomic challenges into opportunities.

Convener SDGs Romina also sought the cooperation of Sri Lanka for the students' exchange program and enhancing business-to-business contacts between both countries.

She also pointed out that the health sector in Pakistan could learn a lot from the success stories of the Sri Lankan health sector, especially in the area of training the world's best midwives.

The meeting was attended by member of the National Assembly Zahra Wadood and Senior officers of the Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs. Later on, the Sri Lankan delegation also visited National Assembly Hall.