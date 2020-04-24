UrduPoint.com
Achieving Set Wheat Procurement Target Top Priority: Abdul Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Achieving set wheat procurement target top priority: Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that it was top priority of the Punjab to achieve set wheat procurement target.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Bahawalpur Commissioner office to review wheat procurement campaign in South Punjab and coronavirus situation, official sources informed.

The minister said there should be no hindrance in procuring wheat from farmers besides directing the authorities concerned to ensure facilities at wheat purchase centers in Bahawalpur division.

Abdul Aleem Khan said farmers should not face any problem during the procurement process, adding that he would personally visit field to review things.

The minister further directed the relevant authorities to ensure implementation of precautionary measures against COVID-19 during the ongoing wheat procurement process.

Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood briefed the senior minister about the wheat procurement process in south Punjab while Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry highlighted the situation in the division.

