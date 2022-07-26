(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) said on Tuesday that capacity of Achkera disposal station would be enhanced to deal with rain-related emergencies effectively.

During a briefing here, he said at present capacity of Achkera disposal station was 180 cusecs, whereas a comprehensive plan had been devised to enhance it to 315 cusecs.

He said that a new waste well would be constructed at Achkera disposal station whereas 4 pumps of 25 cusecs capacity would be replaced with 40 cusecs capacity pumps. Similarly, three new pumps of 25 cusecs capacity would be installed at this station.

This project would also help in redressing sewerage related problems of 50 per cent population of Faisalabad city, he added.

Earlier, the MD visited parking yard of Achkera disposal station while Director Hammad Afzal and Deputy Director Farhan Akram were also preset.