ACHR chairs meeting to review citizens' complaints

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resource (HR) Asma Khalil chaired a meeting held here on Saturday to review complaints received through Citizens Portal.

The local officers from all government departments participated in the meeting.

AC HR Asma Khalil said on the occasion that the officers should ensure immediate resolution of all complaints including complaints received at the Citizen Portal. She said that up till now 33,734 complaints had been redressed while 44 pending complaints would also be redressed soon.

Asma Khalil said that providing the best services to the public should be the first priorityof the institutions.