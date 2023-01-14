UrduPoint.com

ACHR Chairs Meeting To Review Citizens' Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ACHR chairs meeting to review citizens' complaints

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Human Resource (HR) Asma Khalil chaired a meeting held here on Saturday to review complaints received through Citizens Portal.

The local officers from all government departments participated in the meeting.

AC HR Asma Khalil said on the occasion that the officers should ensure immediate resolution of all complaints including complaints received at the Citizen Portal. She said that up till now 33,734 complaints had been redressed while 44 pending complaints would also be redressed soon.

Asma Khalil said that providing the best services to the public should be the first priorityof the institutions.

Related Topics

Resolution All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure reviews its ambitious initiatives and proj ..

6 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Au ..

Sidra Amin confident of good show in her maiden Australia tour

25 minutes ago
 ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

1 hour ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

1 hour ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

1 hour ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.