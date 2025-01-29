Open Menu

ACIAR Team Reviews Progress On Hybrid Wheat At MNSUA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) In continuity of history of fruitful collaborations, team of Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) reviewed the progress on hybrid wheat at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA).

A meeting was held with the delegation, which included National Manager Munawar Kazmi, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Rajwana, Professor Dr. Irfan Ahmad Baig, Professor Dr. Shafqat Saeed, and Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq while Dr Richard joined online.

The Australian delegation reviewed the hybrid wheat project and welcomed several new scientists to the project team. They advised the team to achieve their targets within the stipulated time-frame.

Dr. Richard announced that he would visit the university again in February to inspect the wheat trials.

MNSUA VC Prof Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana expressed gratitude to the Australian delegation and invited them to visit the university again.

