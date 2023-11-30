Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A man who had escaped after killing a woman in an acid attack last year in Jalalpur Pirwala has been brought back into police custody with the help of Interpol, police said on Thursday.

Accused Muhammad Arshad, accompanied by his accomplices had forced entry into the house of a woman Hafiza Bibi at Kotla Chakar in Jalalpur Pirwala and thrown acid on her in 2022. Later she died, and her minor son Faisal (6) was also injured.

A police spokesman said that as per orders of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CPO Multan Mansoor Ul Haq Rana had issued standing orders for the arrest of proclaimed offenders even if they had escaped abroad.

In the wake of efforts made by police, red warrants were issued by Interpol and the accused was deported from Dubai to Pakistan.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody upon arrival. CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, SDPO Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO Muhammad Tahir, SI Amjad Randhawa, focal person Interpol inspector Muhammad Tariq Hassan, and constables Nadeem Sameer, Syed Salman Asghar and other team members for their success.