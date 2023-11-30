Open Menu

Acid Attack Accused Held With Interpol Help

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 08:49 PM

Acid attack accused held with Interpol help

A man who had escaped after killing a woman in an acid attack last year in Jalalpur Pirwala has been brought back into police custody with the help of Interpol, police said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A man who had escaped after killing a woman in an acid attack last year in Jalalpur Pirwala has been brought back into police custody with the help of Interpol, police said on Thursday.

Accused Muhammad Arshad, accompanied by his accomplices had forced entry into the house of a woman Hafiza Bibi at Kotla Chakar in Jalalpur Pirwala and thrown acid on her in 2022. Later she died, and her minor son Faisal (6) was also injured.

A police spokesman said that as per orders of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, CPO Multan Mansoor Ul Haq Rana had issued standing orders for the arrest of proclaimed offenders even if they had escaped abroad.

In the wake of efforts made by police, red warrants were issued by Interpol and the accused was deported from Dubai to Pakistan.

Subsequently, he was taken into custody upon arrival. CPO commended SP Sadar Shamsuddin, SDPO Bashir Ahmad Haraj, SHO Muhammad Tahir, SI Amjad Randhawa, focal person Interpol inspector Muhammad Tariq Hassan, and constables Nadeem Sameer, Syed Salman Asghar and other team members for their success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Injured Attack Police Punjab Dubai Died Man Jalalpur Pirwala Women From

Recent Stories

Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

Sindhi Culture Day to be celebrated on Dec 3

7 minutes ago
 50 wheelchairs distributed

50 wheelchairs distributed

7 minutes ago
 Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupt ..

Punches thrown as AFC Champions League match erupts into chaos

7 minutes ago
 Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20 ..

Najmul to lead Bangladesh in New Zealand ODIs, T20Is

5 minutes ago
 Minister Information highlights role of journalism ..

Minister Information highlights role of journalism in countering adverse effects ..

5 minutes ago
 LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring em ..

LESCO holds 220th ceremony in honor of retiring employees

5 minutes ago
IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension ..

IHC seeks comments from ECP in plea for suspension of Toshakhana verdict

5 minutes ago
 "Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound c ..

"Modern manuscripts": A journey through profound calligraphy of Jamil Naqsh

5 minutes ago
 SNGPL nabs hotel owner in Sohan for gas pilfering, ..

SNGPL nabs hotel owner in Sohan for gas pilfering, imposes Rs. 10 mln fine

5 minutes ago
 KU likely to host wheelchair cricket series betwee ..

KU likely to host wheelchair cricket series between Pak-Afghans

5 minutes ago
 Indian military involved in genocide of Kashmiris: ..

Indian military involved in genocide of Kashmiris: Mushaal

5 minutes ago
 Two-day Agriculture, Food Security venture SPARK c ..

Two-day Agriculture, Food Security venture SPARK concludes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan