UrduPoint.com

Acid Attack: ATC Remands Two Accused In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM

Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over two accused, charged with throwing acid on a transgender, to the police on seven-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over two accused, charged with throwing acid on a transgender, to the police on seven-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused threw acid on a transgender in the Race Course area.

He pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovery of the acid bottle.

The court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on seven-day physical remand. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term and also sought a report from the police on the next date of hearing.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.

Related Topics

Hearing Police From Race Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of l ..

Govt to lift ban on already arrived shipments of luxury items, minister assures ..

2 minutes ago
 Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" laun ..

Rahat Zahid's poetry collection "Abhi Thehro" launched

2 minutes ago
 Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Cha ..

Pindi Police tightens noose against outlaws in Chauntra Operation

2 minutes ago
 Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of ..

Karachi police chief suspends DSP over charges of corruption

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

22 minutes ago
 GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps ..

GSP plus status: EU mission reviews Punjab's steps

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.