Acid attack: ATC remands two accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over two accused, charged with throwing acid on a transgender, to the police on seven-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over two accused, charged with throwing acid on a transgender, to the police on seven-day physical remand.

ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused threw acid on a transgender in the Race Course area.

He pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovery of the acid bottle.

The court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on seven-day physical remand. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term and also sought a report from the police on the next date of hearing.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.