Acid Attack: ATC Remands Two Accused In Police Custody
Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2022 | 07:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over two accused, charged with throwing acid on a transgender, to the police on seven-day physical remand.
ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced the accused - Hamza Saleem and Sohail, amid strict security.
The investigation officer submitted that the accused threw acid on a transgender in the Race Course area.
He pleaded with the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for investigation and recovery of the acid bottle.
The court allowed the request and handed over the accused to police on seven-day physical remand. The court ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term and also sought a report from the police on the next date of hearing.
The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for throwing acid on a transgender.